Automotive Innovations Hires Tony Gomez as Chief Operating Officer
With a 34-year career in retail automotive and technology, Gomez will help accelerate adoption of robust and comprehensive operational tools for auto dealers
Ai was developed for car guys by car guys and that’s reflected in how easy it is to use and how it delivers real-time data so dealers can make decisions when it still counts, not after the fact.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Innovations (Ai), an all-in-one solution that allows dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and get real-time visibility into their business, today announced industry veteran Tony Gomez as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
— Tony Gomez
Gomez brings over thirty years of experience in automotive retailing and technology solutions, serving most recently as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Partner of ZipDeal, a customer-driven, digital vehicle delivery system that unifies and monetizes the key touchpoints between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office.
Gomez also served as COO of CallRevu, one of the industry’s premier call management solutions serving thousands of auto dealers across the country. During his tenure, his team grew the company over 200 percent before being acquired by Serent Capital, a private equity firm home-based in San Francisco, CA. Previously, he served as Platform President of a large Midwest dealer group with 10 rooftops and 15 franchises supporting over 350 team members. Prior to that, he was the Managing Partner & General Manager of Capital Honda in Okemos, MI, from 2004 to 2011.
“Tony has unparalleled experience in all aspects of automotive retailing and is known for developing high performance teams and creating, implementing, and scaling business models to drive bottom-line results,” said Hoss Devine, CEO, and Founder of Ai. “He’s also a car guy who’s been in the trenches and knows the ins and outs of managing a dealership. This understanding is invaluable as we bring our solution to market to help dealers gain immediate visibility into their businesses with actionable data that enables real-time, impactful decisions.”
Ai consolidates six core dealer products into one 360-degree operating solution for the most comprehensive and accurate suite of analytics and operational tools on the market. The solution was founded on simplicity, one login, and one low price, to positively impact business in the moment – not in retrospect. The spectrum of Ai’s automotive solutions are designed to increase sales and gross profits in the showroom, F&I office, and on the service drive, at a fraction of the price of acquiring these solutions independently.
Commenting on his new role at Ai, Gomez stated, “I’m excited to work with Hoss and our whole team of industry veterans to bring our solution to dealers across the country. Ai was developed for car guys by car guys and that’s reflected in how easy it is to use and how it delivers real-time data so dealers can make decisions when it still counts, not after the fact. Today, too many dealers have to stitch together data from multiple technology providers to create their own spreadsheets to manage their businesses. That’s a poor use of management’s time and more often than not, it’s managing by results, which is an ineffective business model. With Ai, they get immediate data, for immediate decisions, while opportunities are still viable.”
For additional information and to schedule a demonstration call: 888-884-6744, or visit https://bit.ly/38crM62
About Automotive Innovations:
Based in Kansas City, MO, Automotive Innovations (Ai) is the first omni-solution to provide automotive dealers with an entire spectrum of automotive services on one platform, using only one login. Created for car guys by car guys who collectively have over a century of retail automotive experience, the all-in-one solution allows dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into the major profit centers of sales, F&I, and the service drive – all at a fraction of the price of other solutions.
