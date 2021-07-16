2021-07-16 12:17:58.66 Missouri Lottery Sends $37.7 Million in Monthly Proceeds to Education

Submit Release
More than $37.7 million in profits from the sale of Missouri Lottery tickets has been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. This is the first regular transfer of Fiscal Year 2022, and it brings the Lottery’s cumulative proceeds to the state and public education to more than $7.1 billion.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

In FY21, the Lottery generated $345 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section.

 

