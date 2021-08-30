empatiX Consulting Debuts Digital Cooperative Solution

Here at empatiX, we know that emotions drive behavior. We'll help you tap in.

Enabling technology to gather rich insights – at the speed of business.

Our boutique firm and flexible technology provides the speed and cost that clients demand.” — Jess Horkan, empatiX co-founder

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

empatiX Consulting debuted a new tech-powered insights solution – with a clear focus on human-centered design. Backed by years of experience, the empatiX team is proud to launch the Digital Cooperative solution, created largely because of tight timelines, reduced budget, and a continued need to remain close to customers and prospects.

empatiX co-Founders, Jess Horkan and Brian Cruikshank are keenly aware that clients need solutions that inform strategic decisions at the speed of business.

At the same time speed should not sacrifice quality and the Digital Cooperative combines the best of both worlds – deploying rich, human-centered insights programs, through a digital platform developed with users in mind. This agile solution accelerates learnings and meets respondents where they are in an engaging way.

empatiX co-Founder Brian Cruikshank adds, “The Digital Cooperative allows us to not only focus on the technology but also the strategic consultation overlayed to really capture what target audiences care about. The Digital Cooperative is a natural fit for empatiX as it allows us to capture agile quantitative and qualitative learnings, iterative human-centered insights and specific audience understanding.”

empatiX Consulting offers a unique blend of psychology (to get the deep + meaningful learnings), technology (to capture insights in a flexible, scalable, fashion), and design (to create and tailor learning agendas that meet people where they are and garner the learnings that clients can action).

Jess Horkan, empatiX co-founder, further calls out these key competitive differentiators, – “Our boutique firm and flexible technology provides the speed and cost that clients demand. In designing programs, it is important to take a holistic view - from broad macro trends to specific individual needs – it is our responsibility as strategic insight consultants and partners to do this with modern tech-enabled approaches. We can no longer rely on dated, traditional research alone and clients should not have to sacrifice quality or depth to make this happen.”

Where speed is a key aspect in the Digital Cooperative solution there is also a focus on flexibility to meet client business needs. Qualitative and quantitative learnings can be uncovered in as quickly as 24 hours to less than a week. There is also an option to build more long-term studies with ongoing communities.

The entire empatiX Consulting team brings a diverse set of human-centered design skills to support Digital Cooperative initiatives and layer in key strategic consultation and insights. The team is actively working on programs with Fortune 500 clients with a focus on business outcomes and activation.

About empatiX Consulting

We are empatiX Consulting, the intersection of empathy + data + experience. We are a team of innovative, entrepreneurial, strategic (and fun!) go-getters who love helping clients. We are humans who understand humans. We leverage psychology, data, insight, technology, and human-centered design to help solve your most complex transformational efforts.

Find out more: www.empatixconsulting.com

Say Hi:

jess@empatixconsulting.com

brian@empatixconsulting.com