Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 116 (Fairfield Road) in Adams County

​Harrisburg, PA – A 1.75-mile resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 7, on Route 116 (Fairfield Road) in Adams County.

This project consists of paving, base repairs, guiderail updates, line painting, and work on two bridge structures on Route 116 from Route 16 in Carroll Valley Borough to Iron Springs Road in Hamiltonban Township.

There will be daytime lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control. Two-way traffic will be maintained between 6 AM and 8:30 AM.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $1,179,145 project. Work is scheduled to be completed by November 19, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

