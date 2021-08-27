Cobbs Creek Parkway Among State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties - Headquarters Road to Close Beginning September 7 in Tinicum Township, Bucks County

08/27/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway is among several state highways in Philadelphia and Bucks counties restricted for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, August 30, through Thursday, September 2, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and 58th Street for high friction surface treatment operations;

Monday, August 30, through Friday, September 3, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bustleton Avenue between Grant Avenue and Frankford Avenue for prepping and milling operations;

Tuesday, August 31, through Friday, September 3, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 232 (Oxford Avenue) between Oxford Circle and the Montgomery County line for milling operations; and

Wednesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 2, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Kelly Drive between West Hunting Park Avenue and Ferry Drive for milling and paving operations.

Bucks County

Tuesday, September 7, through Monday, September 13, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Headquarters Road between Durham Road and Red Hill Road in Tinicum Township for milling and paving operations. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Durham Road, Oak Grove Road, Hollow Horn Road, and Red Hill Road; and

Tuesday, September 14, through Friday, October 8, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Headquarters Road between Sheep Hole Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Tinicum Township for milling and paving operations. During the closure, motorists are directed to use Route 32 (River Road), Dark Hollow Road, Red Hill Road, Headquarters Road, Durham Road, Geigel Hill Road, and Cafferty Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #