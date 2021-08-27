Pavement Preservation Project Begins Next Week on Route 34 (Keystone Way) in Perry County

Contractor to trim trees, perform drainage work

Harrisburg, PA – A pavement preservation project on Route 34 (Keystone Way) from just north of State Park Road to the Newport Borough line in Centre Township, Perry County, is scheduled to begin next week.

On Monday, August 30, the contractor will begin tree trimming and drainage work within the project limits. This work will be performed from 8 AM to 5 PM weekdays for the next three weeks. There will be lane closures under flagging. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a 3.24-mile pavement preservation project that consists of base repairs, paving, bank stabilization, minor drainage improvements, guiderail updates, sign updates, and new pavement markings.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA. is the prime contractor on this $2,507,103 project. Work is expected to be completed in October 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

