I-95 Girard Point Bridge Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks Counties

08/27/2021

King of Prussia PA – The Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge is among several state highways to be restricted in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia County

Monday, August 30, through Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the northbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street interchanges;

Monday, August 30, and Tuesday, August 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street interchanges;

Thursday, September 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Interstate 76 between the Spring Garden Street and Girard Avenue interchanges; and

Friday, September 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Martin Luther King (MLK) Drive between Sweet Briar Drive and Spring Garden Street.

Montgomery County

Monday, August 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Gulph Road between Goddard Boulevard and First Avenue in Upper Merion Township;

Tuesday, August 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a partial lane closure is scheduled on Stenton Avenue between Militia Hill Road and Sheaff Lane in Whitemarsh Township;

Tuesday, August 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Susquehanna Road between Limekiln Pike and Virginia Drive in Upper Dublin Township; and

Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Lafayette Street and Schuylkill Avenue in Norristown.

Bucks County

Wednesday, September 1, and Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 Am to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Philmont Avenue between Sterner Mill Road and Brinkmann’s Way in Lower Southampton Township;

Wednesday, September 1, and Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 132 (Street Road) between Reading Avenue and Old Lincoln Highway in Bensalem Township; and

Wednesday, September 1, and Thursday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Old Lincoln Highway between Concord Drive and Trailwood Drive in Bensalem Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #