PennDOT Litter Cleanup Resumes Next Week on I-81 and I-83 in Dauphin County
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews will remove litter along Interstate 81 and Interstate 83 in Dauphin County next week.
This work will be performed in both directions of the interstates between the hours of 3 AM and 5:30 AM Monday, August 30, through Wednesday, September 1. This work includes picking up litter and sweeping operations.
Litter will be picked up off the roadway with no impacts to traffic. Sweeping will be a moving operation. Motorists should be alert and are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, and watch for workers and equipment near the roadway.
For more information on how the public can help with anti-littering efforts to keep our state highways clean see PennDOT’s Roadside Beautification webpage. Photos of department-force and volunteer cleanups, informational graphics, and videos from Wolf Administration officials discouraging litter are available in PennDOT’s Litter-Beautification Media Center.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
