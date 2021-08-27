Route 18 Bridge in Girard Township, Erie County to be Removed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today there will be an emergency demolition of the bridge that carries Route 18 over Interstate 90 in Erie County. The work will require temporary lane restrictions and rolling closures on Interstate 90, as well as a detour of Route 18 traffic starting September 7, 2021.

The bridge was struck by an overheight vehicle on August 25, 2021. In response, the travel lane of I-90 eastbound was closed near Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) in Girard Township. The shoulder of northbound lane of the Route 18 bridge was also closed, as PennDOT crews inspected the structure to determine what damage was caused by the hit.

On I-90, the lane restriction remained in place as temporary repairs are made to the bridge on August 26, 2021. The lane is reopened and is expected through remain that way through Labor Day weekend. The shoulder on the Route 18 bridge will remain closed.

Following the holiday, the Route 18 bridge will be closed completely and work to remove the structure will begin.

Detours will be posted for Route 18 and I-90 traffic and may vary as the work progresses. Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns and follow posted detour signs.

Daytime temporary lane restrictions will be in place on I-90 in the area of the bridge starting September 8, 2021, as preliminary demolition work gets underway.

Nighttime rolling closures will be used while the bridge deck and beams are removed. These are expected to be in place between 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic will remain in place until the new bridge is open during the 2022 construction season, as originally planned. The bridge replacement is part of the I-90 reconstruction project that runs from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5. The new bridge will be built near the existing structure and will have tear drop roundabouts at each end.

The contractor for the overall project is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The subcontractor for the bridge work is Mekis Construction Company of Fenelton, PA.

Information on the I-90 project, including traffic patterns changes and photographs, can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

