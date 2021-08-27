I-76 East University Avenue/Grays Ferry Interchange To Close Saturday, September 11, for Intersection Improvement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a ramp closure at the University Avenue/Grays Ferry Interchange in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 11, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM, due to a project to improve travel and safety at the University Avenue/34th Street intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the University Avenue/Grays Ferry Interchange closure, motorists will be directed to use the 30th Street Interchange, Arch Street, 30th Street, Market Street, and 38th Street. In addition, an alternative detour route offered directs I-76 eastbound motorists to take the Passyunk Avenue/Oregon Avenue Interchange, I-76 West, and the University Avenue Interchange.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will realign the intersection, which is listed on the National Highway System and is classified as an “Urban Principal Arterial”, through relocating the lane on which exiting I-76 eastbound motorists currently merge onto westbound University Avenue and moving it closer to the ramp’s existing signalized intersection with University Avenue/34th Street. This safety improvement will allow the traffic signal to control the right turn onto westbound University Avenue instead of a yield sign. Dual right turn lanes will also be added for this new turning move.

In addition, the contractor will resurface and upgrade traffic signals at the intersection; rebuild ADA curb ramps to improve pedestrian safety; and install new guiderail, drainage, and stormwater management features at this location.

Tony DePaul & Son of Flourtown is the general contractor on this $1,930,228 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

