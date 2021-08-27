Detour Timeline Updated for Route 8 Project in Venango County

​The timeline has been revised for the final detour phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Venango County.

All northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured to Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004) starting September 7, 2021. Plans call for the detour to be lifted by September 30, 2021 in time for Franklin’s annual Applefest event.

If needed, the detour will be reinstated on October 4, 2021. The detour is expected to be lifted permanently by mid-October.

The detour is needed for rehabilitations work to be done to the bridge over Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, including roadway approaches, deck surfacing, and barrier repairs.

The work is part of the two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township in Venango County.

Construction continues on the southbound lanes. The detour for southbound traffic, which is posted using Old Route 8 and Georgetown Road. It is expected to remain in place until September 25, 2021, at which time it will be opened to the Route 308 exit.

Additional information on the project is available online at Route 8 Reconstruction Project on www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #