Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,761 in the last 365 days.

This Week in the Missouri Senate for Aug. 27: New Laws

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews some of the new laws that result from this year’s regular legislative session: Senate Bill 51 & 42, a new law that establishes provisions relating to civil actions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; Senate Bill 57, legislation that modifies provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior; Senate Bill 262, which modifies provisions relating to transportation; Senate Bill 153 & 97, legislation that modifies provisions relating to taxation; House Bill 402, a new law that prohibits publishing of identifying information of lottery winners; and House Concurrent Resolution 4 & 5, which formally denounces the Dred Scott decision.

You just read:

This Week in the Missouri Senate for Aug. 27: New Laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.