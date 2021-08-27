This Week in the Missouri Senate for Aug. 27: New Laws
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews some of the new laws that result from this year’s regular legislative session: Senate Bill 51 & 42, a new law that establishes provisions relating to civil actions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; Senate Bill 57, legislation that modifies provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior; Senate Bill 262, which modifies provisions relating to transportation; Senate Bill 153 & 97, legislation that modifies provisions relating to taxation; House Bill 402, a new law that prohibits publishing of identifying information of lottery winners; and House Concurrent Resolution 4 & 5, which formally denounces the Dred Scott decision.