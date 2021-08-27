Long Game Wins Audience Choice Award at FIS Demo Day
Long Game team celebrates honor received from financial services leadersSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Game announced today that it has won the Audience Choice Award at the 2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day after demonstrating its solution to a virtual crowd of financial services leaders, industry experts and investors. The FIS Fintech Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center and with support from the state of Arkansas, held the Demo Day to mark the end of the 16-week incubator and accelerator program.
After demonstrating its solution among a highly competitive field of accelerator applicants, Long Game was selected based on the relevance of the solution and the capability of its leadership team.
"We are thrilled to receive the Audience Choice Award. It was an amazing group of companies, and this recognition speaks to our team’s commitment to helping consumers succeed with their finances using prize-linked savings and mobile games to make it fun and accessible to engage with their bank. We’re so excited to see that Long Game is winning the hearts of consumers and banks alike," said Lindsay Holden, Long Game CEO.
“Congratulations to Long Game for being recognized by leaders in financial services with the Audience Choice Award,” said Rob Lee, head of FIS Impact Ventures. “Thanks to all of this year’s growth-stage fintech companies for sharing their innovation during another successful year of the Fintech Accelerator Demo Day.”
“The winner of the Audience Choice Award is chosen by an audience consisting of bankers, financial services leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs who vote for their favorite solution among a wildly talented cohort. These are industry experts who understand the solution’s value and the company's overall relevance to the market,” said Wayne Miller, The Venture Center executive director. “We congratulate Long Game on their achievement.”
The 2021 program completed its sixth year with the FIS Demo Day event, which featured a range of solutions focused on Banking-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, lending automation, financial wellness, customer relationship management, authentication, and credit monitoring. To learn more about the FIS Fintech Accelerator program, visit venturecenter.co/fisfintech.
About Long Game
Long Game is gamified finance app to help banks acquire new customers and increase engagement with their current customers. Long Game transforms how users engage with banks by using prized linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors. Long Game is a risk-free layer on top of any banks’ platform and helps increase customer engagement, saving, and financial education in the mobile-first Millennial and Gen-Z demographic. The start-up is based in San Francisco, CA, www.longgame.co. For company inquiries contact CEO Lindsay Holden at lindsay@longgame.co. For press inquiries, contact Carolyn McCusker at carolyn@beasleymccusker.com.
About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).
About The Venture Center
The Venture Center’s immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co. Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
