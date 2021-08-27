Tennessee State Library & Archives Launching a Lunchtime Speaker Series Commemorating Tennessee’s 225 Years of History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee State Library & Archives is excited to announce a new lecture series revealing the stories behind significant events in Tennessee’s rich 225-year history.

“As Tennessee celebrates its 225th anniversary of statehood, we are giving Tennesseans an opportunity to learn about some fascinating stories in our great state’s history,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage anyone interested in Tennessee history to spend their lunch hour with us for these free speaker series events.”

The first Lunchtime Speaker Series event, a look back at Tennessee’s Centennial Celebration led by Historian David E. Ewing, will be Friday, Sept. 10, from Noon to 1 p.m.

The other speaker series events will take place on Nov. 5, Feb. 11 and May 6. Topics for these events include Native American life and culture in early Tennessee, how Tennessee earned the Volunteer State nickname through service in military conflicts and how Tennessee’s topography and geology impacted where pioneers settled.

A noted expert in Tennessee history will lead each Lunchtime Speaker Series talk, including Ewing, Archaeologist Aaron Dieter-Wolf, Lipscomb University Professor Tim Johnson and Aaron Astor, a Historian and Associate Professor at Maryville College.

"We are eager to welcome guests to the Library & Archives for this speaker series. I believe we have a great lineup of interesting topics and knowledgeable speakers,” said Chuck Sherrill, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist.

The Lunchtime Speaker Series events will be in-person and live-streamed on the Library & Archives’ Facebook page and the Secretary of State’s YouTube channel. In-person attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch. This series is free to the public.

After each presentation, in-person attendees can view items related to the lecture topic from the Library & Archives’ extensive collection. In-person attendees can also take a guided tour of the new facility.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.

For the latest information about the Lunchtime Speaker Series, follow the Library & Archives social media channels, Facebook: Tennessee State Library and Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives.

To learn more about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.