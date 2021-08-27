Celeris Therapeutics Welcomes Life Sciences and Technology Thought Leader Ian Marks as a Non-Executive Director
Global VP of Life Sciences at Salesforce contributes a great deal of experience in life sciences, pharma and technologyMENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celeris Therapeutics, the pioneer in targeted protein degradation through machine learning, today announced the appointment of a key contributor.
"We founded Celeris Therapeutics to enable degrader design to address currently untreatable targets. We want our R&D innovations to treat diseases curatively," said Christopher Trummer, CEO of Celeris Therapeutics.
"At the heart of this process is working with global leaders to accelerate the development of breakthrough innovations and drive strategic initiatives. We are pleased to welcome Ian to Celeris Therapeutics as a Non-Executive Director," said Jakob Hohenberger.
Ian Marks joins Celeris Therapeutics as a Non-Executive Director, based in Silicon Valley and Austria. He is global VP, Life Sciences at Salesforce. Previously, he was VP, R&D Innovation at GSK and VP, New Growth & Research at Novartis.
As a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he has extensive experience developing breakthrough innovations, leading groundbreaking initiatives, and building strategic capabilities that improve patients' lives and drive business value.
Ian Marks is a recognized thought leader in transforming healthcare through breakthrough innovation and has experience in R&D, project management, clinical research, and operations in the pharmaceutical industry. "I am very excited to join Celeris Therapeutics as a non-executive director so that I can contribute to such an innovative science company, and together we can revolutionize the way drugs are discovered and developed. We are working to make a difference for patients who are suffering and for humankind in general," said Ian Marks.
About Celeris Therapeutics
Celeris Therapeutics is the pioneer in AI-driven degrader discovery against currently incurable, serious diseases.
Celeris Therapeutics' technical solution is the Celeris One platform, which addresses the unmet needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop drugs for targeted protein degradation.
Celeris Therapeutics has offices in Palo Alto, CA, and Graz, Austria.
To learn more, visit www.celeristx.com
