OODIENCE: Ready for the Q4 Media, Publisher, Blog Mergers and Acquisitions Season
OODIENCE continues its leadership as the specialist in media and publisher M&A deals for the under $30m market.
We come from investment banking and direct response marketing with a specialization in media. We utilize our targeting and lead generation expertise to identify, based on data, the best fit buyers.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OODIENCE's name, derived from a play on 'audience' works exclusively with publishers, media channels, blogs, magazines, hyperlocal, news, video-content and community businesses such as forums and Q&A sites on generating best-in-industry valuations by identifying strategic buyers with a data-centric approach.
— Rob Toth, Founder and CEO
The Toronto-based company, launched in 2016, operates in international markets and is ready for the upcoming Q4 end-of-year businesses sales and M&A season, statistically the peak activity for M&A deals, whether for smaller $100,000 - $300,000 blog business sales or larger $2m - $15m+ publishing companies.
The Q4 and Q1 periods tend to own the bulk of the business sales activity as strategic buyers want to add an acquisition to their books prior to year end or are introducing a new budget for acquisitions in Q1. This is in addition to the natural, new year, new goals pursuits of many independent buyers and investors.
Speaking to the company's 100% deal-close rates at often above-market prices, Founder and CEO Rob Toth commented: "Our approach is absolutely hands-on. We don't work as a listing agent where we onboard a high volume of clients and introduce these to a general buyers list and then wait for offers. We come from investment banking and direct response marketing with a specialization in media. We utilize our targeting and lead generation expertise to identify, based on data, the best fit buyers. This let's us have productive conversations that lead to a genuine hand-in-glove fit and a win-win for our client and the buying party."
M&A in media continues to be hot with recent deals including Axel Springer's acquisition of Politico, Nexstar's purchase of The Hill just a week ago, Future Plc's new ownership of the majority of Dennis Publishing's titles and assets to name a very few.
Of course, the under-$30m deals market and even the under-$1m blog and content sites worlds are just as active as buyers realize that owning a specialized audience presents a high-leverage opportunity for selling not just relevant products and services but launching entire companies.
One of OODIENCE's clients in the nursery and toddler space did exactly this as they built a strong, Google-favored publishing arm first, which they then leveraged to launch a product brand and an ecommerce store that has now seen millions in sales, all from just the visitor traffic their media site receives without any startup capital, outside funding or paid traffic initiatives. This is the advantage of owning the audience versus leasing it by way of paid advertising campaigns.
The company works with publishers and blog owners in varied markets including past deals in auto, vegan, food media, hyperlocal news sites, preparedness, parenting, motorcycle, rock music, teen writing, learn English, maternity, finances and dozens of other markets.
OODIENCE is currently seeing a lot of sell-side interest in the gaming market with multiple established publisher brands pursuing a sale. Though this may be a by-product of the company's successful sale of DualShockers.com to GRV Media earlier this year.
The company is excited to make use of its institutional knowledge, specialized processes and resources to advise on and represent the sale of a new batch of media business clients.
