Linx Embraces GraphQL to Advance Low-code API Integration
Linx, a low-code developer platform, announces the release of a new GraphQL plugin.CAPE TOWN, CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linx, a low-code development platform, announced this week the addition of a new GraphQL plugin. The new plugin enables developers to employ GraphQL APIs as part of their low-code solutions.
The new GraphQL plugin makes it easier for integrating applications that employ the GraphQL query language. It enables developers to easily query GraphQL APIs and use the strongly typed result inside Linx.
GraphQL is a query language for APIs and a runtime for fulfilling those queries with your existing data. It provides a complete and understandable description of the data in your API, gives clients the power to ask for exactly what they need and nothing more, makes it easier to evolve APIs over time, and enables powerful developer tools.
“Like Nuget or NPM packages, Linx plugins are used to quickly add functionality using pre-built components. These can be anything from Services and Types used in common programming functions to wrappers for SaaS APIs and interfaces to industry-standard technologies” says Gawie Yssel, CTO of Twenty 57 and Linx.
“Today’s developer needs to be able to flexibly consume data via multiple APIs as digital business transformation initiatives continue to expand and evolve,” adds Yssel. “Developers employing low-code integration tools are starting to build applications that need to consume data via APIs. However, the sophistication of those applications naturally varies depending on the skills of those developers and the flexibility of the tool. Linx makes this easier by allowing the developer to not only move quickly but to learn and use technologies that might otherwise be out of their reach because of time constraints or lack of knowledge.”
The new GraphQL plugin further empowers engineering teams at companies large and small to deliver higher-quality software, more efficiently, and faster than ever before. In addition, by using prebuilt functionality, developers can easily incorporate and extend their applications, including GraphQL technology.
“Going forward, it’s clear APIs are at the centre of application development as it continues to evolve. The number of APIs that organisations may soon find themselves supporting could number in the thousands. GraphQL provides a critical missing lynchpin to cope with them all.”
For more on GraphQL, visit the official website at https://graphql.org/.
To discover how it works with Linx, see the developer documentation.
About Linx
Linx is a low-code development platform for the rapid development and deployment of backend applications such as APIs, integrations and automation. Linx is a product of Twenty57.
Founded in 2001, Twenty57 is a leading provider of investment and financial software. The company provides a wide range of industrial-strength applications to improve integration, business process management automation, reconciliation and reporting. Twenty57 is headquartered in Mauritius, with offices in South Africa and India. For more information, visit www.twenty57.com or https://linx.software.
