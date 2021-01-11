Linx Wins at Digital.com Awards
Linx named as a leading software provider for small businesses and startups
Linx’s spectrum of features is ideal for small business IT environments where custom apps and solutions must deliver operational efficiency equal to that provided by major competitors.”CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linx is proud to announce that it has won the ‘Best App Creator’ award from Digial.com. The award was based on research of over 70 software solutions across the industry, focusing on code expertise and the capacity to integrate additional features through plug-ins or integrations.
— Anthony Morris
“The most important benefit of using application creator software is that it saves time and money on hiring high-level experts,” says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. “Small businesses can access this free guide to find the best solutions and gain insight into the pros and cons, pricing, key features, and more.”
Anthony Morris from Linx explains “Linx’s spectrum of features is highly suited to small business IT environments where delivering custom apps and solutions that deliver operational efficiency equal to that provided by major competitors is a must-have for continued success.”
“Our customer use Linx to build automated solutions, using data from their disparate SaaS services and systems. The ability to leverage all of these systems would ordinarily been a job for a large hour-based development project. Our goal is to help accelerate development time whilst removing the intricacies of developing and maintaining code, so time-sensitive IT pros can spend more time on important elements that will make an incremental difference, such as business logic, process design and flows” says Morris.
Launched in 2015, the current Linx platform has made its mark as a low code tool for developing and automating IT processes far faster than traditional development environments. Linx offers a sought after solution for many SMBs that are transitioning their back-office to cloud-based applications. The tool provides IT pros with unprecedented ease of use in its ability to integrate a variety of stand-alone data silos and automate the data that is dispersed across multiple applications – building repeatable processes, keeping systems and processes up to date with the latest customer and product information.
For the full list of winners, visit https://digital.com/app-creator-software/
About Linx
Linx is a low-code developer tool to build & deploy integrations, automations and APIs. Designed to reduce development time and costs, IT professionals use Linx to deliver automated business applications, ranging from simple to highly complex, without the need for programming. Linx is developed by Twenty57, a leading provider of payment, reconciliation and integration software to the financial services industry For more information, visit linx.software or twenty57.com.
Anthony Morris
Linx
email us here