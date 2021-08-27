Williston Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103166

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT #: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2021 at approximately 0015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cedar Circle, Jericho Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Shawn Burnett

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/26/2021 at approximately 0015 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle that had drove into the side of a house on Cedar Circle in Jericho, Vermont. It was reported that the vehicle initially drove away from the scene before returning shortly after. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Shawn Burnett (29) of Essex, Vermont. While speaking with Burnett, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Burnett was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Investigation indicated that Burnett also operated his vehicle in a negligent manner.

At the conclusion of processing, Burnett was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Criminal Court on September 14, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the charges of DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation.

There were no injuries to the individuals inside the house. Vermont State Police was assisted by Essex Rescue and the Jericho/Underhill Fire Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2021 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes