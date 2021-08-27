Williston Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal / Negligent Operation
CASE#: 21A103166
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT #: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/26/2021 at approximately 0015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cedar Circle, Jericho Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Shawn Burnett
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/26/2021 at approximately 0015 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle that had drove into the side of a house on Cedar Circle in Jericho, Vermont. It was reported that the vehicle initially drove away from the scene before returning shortly after. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Shawn Burnett (29) of Essex, Vermont. While speaking with Burnett, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Burnett was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Investigation indicated that Burnett also operated his vehicle in a negligent manner.
At the conclusion of processing, Burnett was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Criminal Court on September 14, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the charges of DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation.
There were no injuries to the individuals inside the house. Vermont State Police was assisted by Essex Rescue and the Jericho/Underhill Fire Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 14, 2021 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes