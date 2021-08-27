Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A303375

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Casey Ross                            

STATION: VSP Middlesex                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/26/2021 / 1550 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jared Baldwin                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/26/2021 at approximately 3:50 pm Vermont State Police responded to a report

of a domestic dispute which had occurred at a residence in Williamstown.  

 

Investigation led to the arrest of Jared Baldwin, 21, of Williamstown, for the

offense of Domestic Assault.   Baldwin was processed at the State Police

barracks in Middlesex and ordered to appear in Orange Superior Court on

8/27/2021. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/27/2021 / 12:30 pm        

COURT: Orange Superior Court  

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault

