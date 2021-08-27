Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A303375
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/26/2021 / 1550 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jared Baldwin
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/26/2021 at approximately 3:50 pm Vermont State Police responded to a report
of a domestic dispute which had occurred at a residence in Williamstown.
Investigation led to the arrest of Jared Baldwin, 21, of Williamstown, for the
offense of Domestic Assault. Baldwin was processed at the State Police
barracks in Middlesex and ordered to appear in Orange Superior Court on
8/27/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/27/2021 / 12:30 pm
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov