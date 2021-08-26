Submit Release
Game and Fish seeks tips on mule deer poaching near Baggs

Green River -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips on a poaching incident near Baggs involving two buck mule deer.

Baggs Game Warden Kim Olson said both bucks had been shot from Highway 789 just outside of the Town of Baggs on the evening of Aug. 10. Both deer were wounded but still alive when Warden Olson responded shortly after 9 p.m. Warden Olson is seeking tips from anyone who may have information on this case.

Tipsters can call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 1-(307) 777-4330 for out-of-state calls. Tips may also be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-(307) 875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD and message to TIP411 (847-411). Individuals providing information leading to a conviction may be eligible for a reward.  

- WGFD -

 

Game and Fish seeks tips on mule deer poaching near Baggs

