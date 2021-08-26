Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for September 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 26,700 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in September. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Crystal Springs Lake August 30 – September 3 550 Gavers Lagoon August 30 - September 3 950 Lake Cleveland September 6 - 10 5,200 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond September 6 - 10 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 September 6 - 10 350 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond September 6 - 10 450 Freedom Park Pond September 6 - 10 500 Dierkes Lake September 6 - 10 4,500 Crystal Springs Lake September 13 - 17 550 Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond September 13 - 17 100 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond September 13 - 17 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 September 13 - 17 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 September 13 - 17 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 September 13 - 17 450 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 September 13 - 17 450 Dog Creek Reservoir September 13 - 17 2,000 Thorn Creek Reservoir September 13 - 17 2,000 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 September 20 - 24 350 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond September 20 - 24 350 Freedom Park Pond September 20 - 24 500 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond September 20 - 24 450 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond September 27 - October 1 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 September 27 - October 1 350 Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir September 27 - October 1 5,000

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.