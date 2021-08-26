PennDOT Job Fair to Include Same-Day Interviews for Winter Positions

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Warren County job fair will include day-of interviews for some attendees.

The event will be held from noon to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 1, at the Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 US Route.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available. District employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in various counties throughout the region, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians.

As time allows, same-day interviews will be offered for applicants for temporary winter maintenance vacancies between noon and 4:00 PM.

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.

The job fair is open to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 prior to a week before the event you would like to attend.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

