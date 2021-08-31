Stori App, the cannabis personalization app, wins the distinctive Red Dot Award
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stori App, the cannabis personalization app, wins the distinctive 2021 Red Dot Brand & Communications Design Award. The Stori App is designed for medical cannabis patients and recreational consumers across the globe to help them navigate their personal cannabis experience. The Stori App, is a companion web application to Stori, the purpose-built cannabis storage which recently won gold in the product design category at the 2021 International Muse Design Awards.
“We are incredibly honoured to have the Stori App recognized by the Red Dot Awards. Recognition by this prestigious organization is another sign of validation for all the hard work that has gone into developing this application for the cannabis community. We also praise the Red Dot organization and judges for including a cannabis brand as a part of the community,” said Afshin Mousavian, CEO & Co-Founder, Stori.
The winners include large and small studios as well as agencies from all over the globe. “Our jury was amazed by the quality of the submissions to the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021. The fact that you managed to stand out in such a strong and international field of competitors and impress the experts is proof of your design skill. Your award-winning project is outstanding,” said Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.
Whether or not the consumer or patient owns their own Stori cannabis storage, the Stori App allows cannabis consumers and patients to search legal retailers and products in their area, keep track of their product inventory and personal preferences, view regional offers, be entered in weekly contests and much more.
Purchasing cannabis can be just as intimidating as being handed a giant wine list at a restaurant and having to pick a bottle. Although many consumers may not be able to pick out a bottle on the spot, they have learned the language and questions to ask so their server can guide their selection and make a recommendation. This common language for cannabis doesn’t exist... yet. “We take pride in helping consumers develop this common language and personalize their cannabis experience by keeping track of which products they enjoy,” added Mousavian.
The Stori App, and other award winners will be presented in Red Dot’s yearbooks and museums as well as on the Red Dot website in November 2021.
About Stori
Stori is on a mission to provide consumers and patients with a physical and digital solution for personalizing their cannabis experience. Stori’s cannabis storage solution is built for the needs of consumers and patients, helping them store their cannabis products in ideal conditions. The Stori App, helps consumers and patients discover legal products in their region, track their inventory and find the right products for their unique needs.
Learn more about Stori cannabis storage: www.yourstori.com
Learn more about Stori App: app.yourstori.com
About Red Dot Design Awards
In order to appropriately assess the great diversity of products and projects in the area of design, the Red Dot Design Award is divided into three disciplines – Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With roughly 20,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. 1955 marked the first year that a jury came together to evaluate the best designs of that era. In the 1990s, Red Dot’s CEO Prof. Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the prestigious distinction “Red Dot” has been a seal of outstanding design that is highly regarded internationally. The award-winners are presented in Red Dot’s yearbooks and museums as well as on the Red Dot website. Additional information can be found at www.red-dot.org.
