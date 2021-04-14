Stori, the purpose-built cannabis storage, wins gold in the 2021 MUSE Design Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 MUSE Design Awards have drawn to a close. With almost 4,000 entries from all over the world, the competition is one of the leading programs honoring creative and design excellence.
This year, Stori cannabis storage won the 2021 Gold Award in the product design competition. “We are incredibly honoured to have Stori in the Product Design category of the 2021 MUSE Design Awards. We appreciate the MUSE organization and judges for including a cannabis brand as a part of their community. Safety, function and design - this is how we can normalize cannabis and eliminate decades of cannabis stigma together,” said Afshin Mousavian, CEO & Co-Founder, Stori.
The MUSE Awards is a series of international competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), catering to professionals from various industries in hopes of promoting excellence in their respective fields.
Forty-four jurors from 23 countries helped select the winners. These individuals are known professionals belonging to leading companies from the creative and digital industries. Every single entry was evaluated using standards found in their respective industries to ensure impartiality, blind judging is exercised, and jurors are only able to assess each entry purely on its own merits.
“There is a saying that ‘there is nothing new under the sun’,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “It couldn’t be any further from the truth – there is always something fresh and exciting from the competitors every year.”
About Stori
Stori is on a mission to provide consumers and patients with a physical and digital solution for personalizing their cannabis experience. Stori’s cannabis storage solution is built for the specific needs of consumers and patients, helping them store their cannabis products in the ideal conditions. Stori also offers a companion web application, Stori App, that helps consumers and patients discover legal products in their region, track their inventory and find the right products for their unique needs.
Learn more about Stori cannabis storage: www.yourstori.com
Learn more about Stori App: app.yourustori.com
About MUSE Design Awards
The MUSE Design Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA’s inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution. IAA’s mission has largely shaped MUSE Design Awards' goals.
Fundamentally, the MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shift paradigms. Their ingenuity and thorough works leave others in awe, and in so doing redefine boundaries and scope – much like a muse.
Afshin Mousavian
This year, Stori cannabis storage won the 2021 Gold Award in the product design competition. “We are incredibly honoured to have Stori in the Product Design category of the 2021 MUSE Design Awards. We appreciate the MUSE organization and judges for including a cannabis brand as a part of their community. Safety, function and design - this is how we can normalize cannabis and eliminate decades of cannabis stigma together,” said Afshin Mousavian, CEO & Co-Founder, Stori.
The MUSE Awards is a series of international competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), catering to professionals from various industries in hopes of promoting excellence in their respective fields.
Forty-four jurors from 23 countries helped select the winners. These individuals are known professionals belonging to leading companies from the creative and digital industries. Every single entry was evaluated using standards found in their respective industries to ensure impartiality, blind judging is exercised, and jurors are only able to assess each entry purely on its own merits.
“There is a saying that ‘there is nothing new under the sun’,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “It couldn’t be any further from the truth – there is always something fresh and exciting from the competitors every year.”
About Stori
Stori is on a mission to provide consumers and patients with a physical and digital solution for personalizing their cannabis experience. Stori’s cannabis storage solution is built for the specific needs of consumers and patients, helping them store their cannabis products in the ideal conditions. Stori also offers a companion web application, Stori App, that helps consumers and patients discover legal products in their region, track their inventory and find the right products for their unique needs.
Learn more about Stori cannabis storage: www.yourstori.com
Learn more about Stori App: app.yourustori.com
About MUSE Design Awards
The MUSE Design Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA’s inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution. IAA’s mission has largely shaped MUSE Design Awards' goals.
Fundamentally, the MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shift paradigms. Their ingenuity and thorough works leave others in awe, and in so doing redefine boundaries and scope – much like a muse.
Afshin Mousavian
RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use
+1 416-879-2873
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn