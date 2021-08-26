Submit Release
BACK TO SCHOOL Resources for Schools and Districts: Key School Safety Elements and Topics to Consider

With the start of a new school year underway, the safety and security of students, teachers, and staff remains top of mind for schools and districts across the country. For the pre-kindergarten through grade 12 (pre-K to 12) community, school safety encompasses measures and systems ranging from mental health support, threat assessment and reporting, and fostering a positive school climate. Integrating these various components and elements of school safety helps school communities better address the range of threats and hazards they may face, while maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for students to thrive and grow.

The U.S. Department of Education (USED) has created an informational one-page document that includes key school safety elements and topics for schools to consider this year, including Bullying and Cyberbullying, Mental Health, Threat Assessment and Reporting, School Climate, Emergency Planning, Physical Security, and COVID-19.

BACK TO SCHOOL Resources for Schools and Districts (PDF)

For further information visit https://www.schoolsafety.gov/ or reach out to the Maine School Safety Center.

 

