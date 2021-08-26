Submit Release
Pickwick Landing State Park Honored for Sustainability

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce for sustainability as part of the 2021 Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park received the honor at a recent park management conference hosted by the park.

“Pickwick Landing State Park is a leader in sustainability and most deserving of this award,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “Such a commitment to the environment sets an example, and we’re impressed with the work of the park staff.” 

Pickwick Landing State Park took the initiative to maintain its food waste reduction and composting program through all of the recent obstacles of COVID-19 closures, staffing challenges, and the remodeling and construction of Lodge Pickwick Landing. The park also expanded the operation by building a community partnership on waste reduction with Clayton Homes of Savannah. The park has been accepting gypsum board and incorporating it into compost not only to help other businesses reach their goals but to add further nutrients to the compost.

Pickwick Landing State Park is just south of Pickwick Dam, 14 miles south of Savannah. Accommodations in the park include the lodge, a restaurant, a marina, cabins, camping, and golf.

The Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence also recognized winners in other specific categories. They included Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park for customer engagement; Pickett CCC Memorial State Park for excellence in facilities management; Warriors’ Path State Park for innovation; Johnsonville State Historic Park for resource management; and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for interpretation. Cummins Falls State Park was named Park of the Year for overall excellence.

