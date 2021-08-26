Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash in Darlington

August 26, 2021

At approximately 1:20 this afternoon, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of US Rt.1 and MD Rt. 161. Preliminary investigation indicates a Subaru SUV was travelling south on Rt.1. The operator of the Subaru attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 161, however he failed to yield the right-of-way to a Toyota Corolla travelling north on Rt.1. The two vehicles subsequently collided, critically injuring the 96 year old female passenger of the Corolla. The passenger was flown to Shock Trauma via Maryland State Police Aviation. The operator of the Toyota was transported by ground to Shock Trauma by Darlington Volunteer Fire Department. Both the operator and passenger of the Subaru refused treatment. Shortly after 3:00 PM, medical staff from Shock Trauma informed the Bel Air Barrack that the 96 year old female died from her injuries. A State Police Collision Reconstructionist responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.