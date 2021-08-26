Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,033 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash in Darlington

Maryland State Police News Release

At approximately 1:20 this afternoon, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of US Rt.1 and MD Rt. 161. Preliminary investigation indicates a Subaru SUV was travelling south on Rt.1. The operator of the Subaru attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 161, however he failed to yield the right-of-way to a Toyota Corolla travelling north on Rt.1. The two vehicles subsequently collided, critically injuring the 96 year old female passenger of the Corolla. The passenger was flown to Shock Trauma via Maryland State Police Aviation. The operator of the Toyota was transported by ground to Shock Trauma by Darlington Volunteer Fire Department. Both the operator and passenger of the Subaru refused treatment. Shortly after 3:00 PM, medical staff from Shock Trauma informed the Bel Air Barrack that the 96 year old female died from her injuries. A State Police Collision Reconstructionist responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

You just read:

Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash in Darlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.