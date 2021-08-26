Gov. Ivey: Wellborn Cabinet to add 200 workers with $15 million expansion project in Ashland

ASHLAND – Governor Kay Ivey joined the leaders of Wellborn Cabinet Inc. on Thursday to formally announce a $15 million expansion project that will ultimately create over 200 jobs at the company’s Ashland facility.

Wellborn, a family-owned maker of kitchen and bath cabinets, said the project expands its manufacturing capabilities in Clay County with the addition of a planer mill and a paint facility. Altogether, the project adds four buildings to its Ashland complex, growing its total size to 2.2 million square feet.

The project includes healthcare and daycare facilities for Wellborn’s workforce in Clay County, which today exceeds 1,300 people.

“Wellborn Cabinet makes high-quality, in-demand products right here in Alabama, and it’s exciting to see the company expand its presence in its hometown of Ashland,” Governor Ivey said. “These growth plans will not only enhance production capabilities but also add new jobs and enhance benefits for workers. This investment shows why Wellborn is a first-rate employer in Clay County.”

Wellborn’s expansion project was outlined Thursday afternoon at a groundbreaking ceremony that featured state officials, company leaders and local representatives at the Ashland plant.

“With the help of our local, state, and federal officials along with our local schools, we’ve been blessed with the ability to have this expansion and have the opportunity to add these jobs to our economy,” said Paul Wellborn, the company’s CEO and president. “I thank God for all the people who’ve played a part in growing our American-made product. We are especially thankful for all of our dedicated employees who have help make all of this possible.”

Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its expansion project in Ashland is expected to be fully complete next year.

“Since its founding in Ashland 60 years ago, Wellborn Cabinet has grown to become a central pillar in Clay County’s economy,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The company’s expansion project will serve to boost its footprint in its hometown while delivering a significant economic impact for the entire region.”

The expansion project enhances the presence of Wellborn in Clay County, where it already ranks as the largest industrial employer.

“The City Council and I are very appreciative of the growth that the Wellborn family and employees have made possible through their continued success,” Mayor Larry Fetner said. “Their business helps our local economy and they’re always more than willing to do their civic duty in helping our schools, churches, and other organizations. These are the kind of businesses that make me proud to be the mayor of the city of Ashland.”

Other Alabama officials also welcomed the company’s growth plans.

“The story of Wellborn Cabinet is a great example of what can be accomplished with hard work and the American Dream. This Alabama-proud and American-made business continues to positively contribute to the Clay County community, and East Alabama as a whole, by providing jobs and fueling economic growth,” U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville said. “I congratulate the leadership and staff of Wellborn Cabinet on this exciting new chapter, and I look forward to watching many years of continued prosperity.”

