ELA Teacher Shares Tips For Using Word Walls In The Classroom
5 fresh ideas and activities for using Word Walls in your language arts classroom.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Language arts teachers understand the importance of reinforcing key terms and concepts. The use of a word wall can help students retain and utilize academic terminology in classroom activities. For one teacher, the word wall has become a key tool in connecting reading and writing.
Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com recently shared some of her favorite ideas and activities for using word walls on her blog.
"Because there are so many different terms my students are expected to know at the 7th grade level when responding to a writing prompt or answering a text-based question, the visual representation is really helpful for my learners," Mrs. Beers explains. "If a student has forgotten a term, the word wall can be used as a resource."
ELA teachers looking for ways to implement word walls in their language arts classroom can find inspiration at MrsBeers.com. Here are a few of the activities Erin describes in more detail…
• Focus Wall/Learning Targets (Pre-Teaching)
• Word Wall Exit Tickets (Post Teaching)
• Quarterly/Unit Review (Post-Teaching)
• Standardized Testing Terminology Review (Post-Teaching)
Of course, one of the things that make word walls so valuable is that they can be customized for almost any age group or subject. If you want to save time building your own word wall, check out Mrs. Beers’ TPT Store for a pre-formatted resource which includes blank cards to add your own terms.
About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom: Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com
