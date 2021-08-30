Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG Invests in Battery Systems Technology

Kautex Pinghu: Future site of Kautex's first compression molding line in China

Investment paves the way to support customers' EV transformation.

Kautex is committed to providing innovative solutions to our customers at all stages of their journey to electrification.” — Felix Haas, director, Pentatonic product development

BONN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced plans to expand production capabilities at its plant in Pinghu, China with the recent purchase of a direct-long-fiber thermoplastic molding line including a 5,500-ton press. The production line will produce Kautex’s latest automotive innovation, the Pentatonic battery system.

Pentatonic is a lightweight, customizable battery system solution for hybrid and full-electric vehicles manufactured from thermoplastic composites or composite-metal hybrid materials. The system’s one-shot production process enables structural and thermal management components to be integrated directly into the plastic shell, simplifying the bill of material and reducing the need for additional manufacturing steps.

Customer sampling activities on the new Pinghu line are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022, and the company anticipates that it will support more than 5 local customers.

“Kautex is committed to providing innovative solutions to our customers at all stages of their journey to electrification,” said Felix Haas, director, Pentatonic product development. “The addition of this new production line is a critical step forward in our preparation to design and produce battery systems for customers in China.”

“We are pleased that Pinghu has been selected as the first site for this important expansion,” said Wayne Shen, Kautex’s president, Asia and vice president, China customer business unit. “Kautex’s first compression molding production line complements the additional investments we have made in Pinghu, including our forthcoming Asia Tech Center that will house e-mobility and fuel test technologies. The team in Pinghu is proud to represent Kautex as it expands its capabilities to compete in the emerging EV segment.”

About Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

At Kautex, we are driving the future. With more than 30 plants in 14 countries, Kautex designs, develops and manufactures traditional and hybrid fuel systems, advanced cleaning solutions for assisted and autonomous driving, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions. A pioneer in designing and manufacturing automotive plastic fuel systems, Kautex is expanding its portfolio to include smart fuel systems and thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery systems. From a lightweight battery housing to a hybrid fuel system to autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems, Kautex is committed to pioneering solutions for the era of new mobility. For more information, visit: www.kautex.com

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

