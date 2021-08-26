Fort Pitt Tunnel Camera Installation this Weekend in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing camera installation work in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Saturday afternoon, August 27-28.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Friday night through noon on Saturday as crews conduct camera installation work. Outbound (westbound) restrictions will not occur until two hours after the end of the Pirate game.

