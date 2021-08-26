Traffic Restriction on State Route 28 in Jefferson County Begins August 30

​Brookville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction that will affect traffic patterns on State Route 28 in Jefferson County (Rose Township) between South Main Street and Seldom Seen Road/Seneca Trail.

Work will begin on August 30 to build a temporary bypass road. Traffic flow through the construction zone will be controlled with flaggers during daylight hours.

Work in the area will continue through fall 2021 and resume in spring of 2022 to allow contractor the Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg, PA to replace Coder Bridge. This project involves the replacement of the existing structure carrying State Route 28 over Clement Run and other miscellaneous construction from approximately 1.0 mile west of the town of Brookville to approximately 2.6 miles east of the town of Baxter.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###