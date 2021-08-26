Route 51 Stoops Ferry Road Improvement Work Continues this Weekend in Moon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Stoops Ferry Road (Route 51) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday night through Sunday morning, August 27-29 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Stoops Ferry Road between University Boulevard and Flaugherty Run Road from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews will conduct concrete patching, saw cutting, and excavation work.

The ramps to and from Stoops Ferry Road and University Boulevard will remain open to traffic, however, motorists will be shifted onto the ramp shoulders.

The project is part of a $5.48 million group paving job which also includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, signage, line painting, and other various construction related activities. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #