I-376 Parkway West Bridge Inspection this Weekend in Scott Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the I-376 (Parkway West) bridge over Route 50, various I-376 ramps, and the Port Authority’s West Busway in Scott Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, August 28-29 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on I-376 from 6 a.m. to noon each day at the Carnegie (Exit 65) interchange. Restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

Crews from Gibson-Thomas Engineering Company, Inc. will conduct the inspections.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

