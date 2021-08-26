Peters: "Biden Has Blood on His Hands"

In the Name of National Security - Impeach Now

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, renewed his call for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden. Following today’s deadly attack in Afghanistan that led to American civilian and military casualties, Peters said that every day Biden remains in office increases the chances of further attacks and additional American casualties. He said it is obvious that Biden is either unable or unwilling to perform his duties as Commander-in-chief and protect Americans. Only one day after Biden flippantly replied to a reporter’s question about Afghanistan, terrorists called out Biden and his weak foreign policy. Biden has allowed the Taliban, a group that assisted Al-Qaeda with the 9/11 attacks, dictate terms to the United States. The White House Press Secretary was correct, Americans are not stranded, they are being held hostage and killed in Afghanistan due to Joe Biden. What is even more alarming, Peters said, is if a group like the Taliban can achieve this with Joe Biden, what could a world power like China or Russia achieve?

“Joe Biden has American blood on his hands due to his handling of the situation in Afghanistan,” said Sam Peters. “We have seen tragedy after tragedy unfold and rather than take appropriate action, Joe Biden has ignored military advisors, turned his back on partners and allies, and left Americans in Afghanistan to die. The country that won World War II and the Cold War is now being held hostage by terrorists while Joe Biden sheepishly agrees to their terms. He has clearly vacated his role as Commander-in-chief while this tragedy unfolds. He has deserted his post and clearly showed his incompetence. Every time Joe Biden speaks, he weakens America and puts our military and our homeland in further danger. This is not a Commander-in-chief America can survive.

“I do not take impeachment lightly, it should only be used in extreme cases,” continued Peters. “This is situation is extreme. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s an American security issue. Joe Biden’s first responsibility is the safety of America and its citizens. As the Commander-in-chief he has a responsibility to the men and women in the military – he abandoned them and now we are counting bodies. He’s endangered the safety of the United States and Americans worldwide. Meanwhile China, Iran, and Russia salivate at Biden’s weak posture. In the name of national security, Congress must impeach Joe Biden Immediately.”

ABOUT SAM PETERS

Sam is a U.S. Air Force Major (Retired), Bronze Star recipient, a two-time “Best of Las Vegas” small business owner, and devoted family man and Christian. He ran for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District in 2020. After a strong 2d place finish in a crowded Republican primary, he founded the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC to help elect pro-law enforcement candidates in local and state races. He has served on multiple non-profit and political organization boards, promoted conservatism as a twice-weekly guest host on talk radio, and was named as one of the Top 10 Conservatives in Nevada by a renowned local political critic. Sam has earned a Master’s Degree in Administration, a Post-Graduate Certificate in Organizational Finance, he’s a graduate of Air Command and Staff College and also holds Series 6, 63, 26, and 51 securities licenses.