Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,062 in the last 365 days.

Senior Officer Brandon Harris Named the 2020 Virginia Boating Officer of the Year

Senior Officer Brandon Harris

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

Senior Officer Brandon Harris of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has been named the 2020 Virginia Boating Officer of the Year. For the past 15 years, Brandon’s dedication to boating safety across Virginia has contributed significantly to the state’s overall effort to make the waterways safer for all boaters. In addition to his core responsibilities, he is the lead instructor for the division’s Boat Cadre and a member of the Boating Incident Reconstruction Team.

This past year Brandon conducted numerous boat patrols in which he identified areas on Lake Gaston and Buggs Island where he encountered boating safety issues that included alcohol, reckless operation, and safety equipment violations. He was the primary investigator on three boating incidents, to include a complex boating fatality investigation. He received two extraordinary contributor acknowledgments referencing his boating enforcement efforts and was the recipient of the MADD Award recognizing his enforcement towards Boating Under the Influence of alcohol and drugs. In addition, he was the 2020 state nominee for the NASBLA Operation Dry Water Award and also received the DWR OPS Professionalism Decree Award.

Brandon’s fellow nominees were: R1 –Officer Cameron Dobyns; R3 – Officer – Jason Harris; R4 – Officer Alan Hatmaker. The selection process was highly competitive, and choosing one officer from the four outstanding candidates was a challenging decision for the panel. All four nominees are accomplished officers that have exceptional talents and abilities in the areas of boating law enforcement and boating education.

You just read:

Senior Officer Brandon Harris Named the 2020 Virginia Boating Officer of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.