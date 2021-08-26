Submit Release
2021-08-26 10:56:57.317 Raytown Apple Market Sells One of Two Show Me Cash Jackpot Tickets

Apple Market, 11501 E. 63rd St. in Raytown, sold a Show Me Cash ticket worth $37,500. The ticket was one of two tickets that matched all five of the numbers drawn on Aug. 16 to split the $75,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize. The winning numbers that night were 9, 16, 21, 27 and 38.

A Jackson County resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on Aug. 23.

The other winning ticket was purchased at Ayerco, 1700 Oak St., in Canton. Each of the retailers will receive a $250 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

Show Me Cash  is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2021, players have won more than $5.1 million in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes, with an average prize of more than $146,000.

In FY20, players in Jackson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county – including more than $600,000 for programs in the West Plains school district.

