2021-08-26 12:41:07.143 $100,000 Prize Spelled Out In St. Louis

A St. Louis County resident has uncovered a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Super Crossword Tripler” game. The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 703 Union Road, in Affton. 

This is the second of the game’s seven top prizes to be claimed – the first was purchased in Hillsboro earlier this month. In all, the game has more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes, ranging from $5 to $100,000.

In fiscal year 2020, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, while retailers in the county received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $29 million in Lottery proceeds were appropriated by the State Legislature for educational programs in St. Louis County. To see how these funds were dispersed, visit MOLottery.com.

