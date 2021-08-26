Public meeting to discuss renewal of five wastewater general permits

DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR will hold a public stakeholder meeting via Zoom to answer questions and collect public comments on a proposed rulemaking to renew five National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) general permits.

These general permits cover certain wastewater discharges from mining and processing facilities (GP5), well construction activities (GP6), pesticide applications (GP7), hydrostatic testing, tank ballasting and water lines (GP8), and dewatering activities and household geothermal systems (GP9).

The stakeholder meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Persons who wish to attend the stakeholder meeting must register in advance.

The renewal of GP8 and GP9 is proposed because these permits will expire on June 30, 2023. Proposed changes to these two general permits will clarify existing permit requirements and address needs identified during the initial permit term.

GP5, GP6 and GP7 are proposed to be renewed at the same time in order to align the effective dates for all five general permits so that future renewal rule makings for these five permits can be combined. Minimal changes are proposed for these three general permits.

A draft showing the proposed changes to each general permit is available online.

Questions about the meeting or proposed rulemaking can be directed by phone or email to David Schelling at 515-217-0875 or David.Schelling@dnr.iowa.gov. Written comments may also be sent to this email address through Sept. 17.