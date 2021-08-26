WYDOT to extend passing lanes on WYO 59 South

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently awarded Croell Inc. a contract to extend six passing lanes on WYO 59 south of Gillette.

Croell Inc. has completed the preliminary work extending the culverts and will begin dirt work in preparation for extending the passing lanes in six locations the week of August 23.

Work will begin at the southern end of the project at mile marker 77.97 and progress north to mile marker 101.38.

Motorists will experience reduced speed limits and intermittent lane closures with flagging operations, and heavy truck traffic throughout the project.

As required by law, motorists are required to slow down to the posted speed limit in all work zones.

WYO 59 carries a large volume of traffic due to the strong presence of oil, gas and mining operations in the area and the commuting traffic associated with that. Traffic and safety studies indicated extending these existing passing lanes would decrease congestion during peak commuting times and provide added safety measures.

The expected completion date for this project is June 30, 2022.