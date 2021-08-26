Wyoming Wildlife magazine recognized for writing, publication excellence

Game and Fish writers, photographers and designers were acknowledged with awards from the Association for Conservation Information (ACI).

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and its flagship publication, Wyoming Wildlife magazine, recently received accolades for excellence in writing, publication production and design. Game and Fish writers, photographers and designers were acknowledged with awards from the Association for Conservation Information (ACI).

“We’re extremely proud that Wyoming Wildlife was acknowledged this year with a series of stellar awards,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, Game and Fish communications director.

The Wyoming Wildlife magazine took home four first place awards.

Wyoming Wildlife was honored as the best overall magazine. The Inspire a Kid issue, July 2020, and the grizzly bear special edition, Dec. 2020, were judged for the award. The grizzly bear issue is available to read for free online.

Life cycle of a grizzly bear poster, "Griz on the Go" from the Dec. 2020 issue won best poster.

“Bigger Picture” by Patrick Wine, former Game and Fish photo intern, placed first for general interest story.

"Opening the Borders for Justice" by Christina's Schmidt, Sheridan information and educational specialist, won in the destination, historical, cultural article category.

The magazine also took home two third place awards. Editor Tracie Binkerd’s piece "Worrying the Fence" placed for best wildlife story and Creative Director Patrick Owen took home third place in graphics:

layout for his design of “Dancers in the Snow.”

Sara DiRienzo, public information officer, was also honored with the 2021 Spirit of Association of Conservation Award for her ongoing dedication and leadership on the board for the national organization.

To read and see more work from these, and other award-winning writers and photographers, subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife magazine.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

