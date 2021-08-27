New Solar Program for Residents in the Fox Valley Area, Wisconsin
Legacy Solar Co-op (LSC) announces solar program to help Fox Valley residents meet their sustainability goals.FOX VALLEY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fox Valley is the latest area in Wisconsin eligible for a solar group buy program administered through Legacy Solar Co-op (LSC), a member-owned co-op with a mission to bring solar to Wisconsin. Participants in the Fox Valley Solar Group Buy receive education, a property specific solar report and special pricing and financing options to help them select and install solar on their home or small business. There is no cost to participate in the program.
Communities with solar programs see many long-term benefits, including increased property values and a way to promote and support sustainability goals. Last year LSC Dane County group buy participants added over 118 kilowatts (kW) of renewable energy to Dane County communities. Since 2014, Legacy Solar Co-op has helped customers in Wisconsin add over 3,500 kW of solar.
The Fox Valley program offers:
- Education on the benefits of solar
- Competitive prices from pre-approved and vetted local vendors
- Explanation of the 26% Federal tax credit and Focus on Energy and other utility rebates
- Special financing options
- Support for participants during the evaluation and installation process
Legacy Solar Co-op has teamed up with Northwind Solar, a co-op member installer serving central Wisconsin. Northwind Solar is a worker-owned cooperative with over 80 years of collective experience in renewable energy and recipient of the 2020 Wisconsin Solar Contractor of the year by RENEW Wisconsin.
Previous participants Jon & Carolyn have this to say about their experience with LSC: "Knowing that Legacy Solar Co-op had carefully chosen the vendor, negotiated a fair price, made all the arrangements, and would help us if there were problems just sealed the deal. We are happy with the result, including our tax rebate, and love knowing that on sunny days we are not using any fossil fuels.”
LSC is also working with greenpenny, a virtual and carbon-neutral bank, to offer financing options.
“Usually, folks are on their own when installing and financing a solar project,” states greenpenny V.P., Jason MacDuff. “Participating in Legacy Solar Co-op’s program makes it easier to gain the benefits of renewable energy generation.”
Legacy Solar Co-op’s mission is to expand the use of solar in Wisconsin. The Fox Valley Solar Group Buy program is just one of the ways the co-op helps Wisconsin residents achieve reliable, affordable, renewable energy. To learn more or sign up for a free solar report, please visit our Solar Group Buy page at https://legacysolarcoop.org/solar-group-buys/ or contact Peter Fiala, Group Buy Coordinator.
