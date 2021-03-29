Northwoods Solar Group Buy Benefits Communities in Northwest Wisconsin and Offers Financing Option
Legacy Solar Co-op (LSC) makes it even easier for residents in 17 counties in northwest Wisconsin to meet their sustainability goals.WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Solar Co-op is announcing the launch of its Northwoods Solar Group Buy, in collaboration with Carlson Electric. This program offers homeowners, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations across northwest Wisconsin access to solar at lower rates than they can negotiate for themselves.
This opportunity is being offered in the following counties: Eau Claire, Chippewa, St. Croix, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Dunn, Taylor, Clark
The first in a series of educational webinars to learn more about the Northwoods Solar Group Buy is on Tuesday, April 6 at 6:00pm. Webinar participants will learn:
• How to produce clean, renewable energy from the sun
• How solar protects against rising energy costs
• How participants reduce or even eliminate their electric bill
• How quickly investing in solar can pay for itself
• How solar increases property values
Communities who offer Solar Group Buy programs to their residents see many long-term benefits, including increased property values and a way to promote and support their sustainability goals. Last year LSC’s first Group Buy added over 118 kilowatts (kW) of renewable energy to Dane County communities. Since 2014, Legacy Solar Co-op has helped customers in Wisconsin add over 3,500 kW of solar.
The Northwoods Solar Group Buy program offers:
• Education on the benefits of solar and how the Group Buy works
• Discounted prices from pre-approved and vetted local vendors
• Support for participants during the evaluation process
• Financing at competitive rates
For participants, the cost savings for installing solar through the group buy are in addition to the extended 26% Federal Tax Incentive and Focus on Energy rebates. And new this year, Legacy Solar Co-op expects to see the number of program participants grow dramatically because of a financing option available with greenpenny. Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to sustainable financing that is located in the Midwest, and serves residents, businesses, non-profits and farmers.
“Usually, folks are on their own when installing and financing a solar project,” states greenpenny V.P., Jason MacDuff. “Participating in Legacy Solar Co-op’s program makes it easier to gain the benefits of renewable energy generation. Whether you want to install a solar system for its climate stewardship, its economic upside, or both, greenpenny is available to help finance these projects at www.greenpenny.com.”
Founded in 1977 by Dale and Karen Carlson, Carlson Electric is a family business that serves the Hayward, WI and surrounding areas with five-star electrical and solar energy services.
Legacy Solar Co-op’s mission is to expand the use of solar in Wisconsin. The Northwoods Solar Group Buy is just one of the ways the co-op helps Wisconsin residents achieve reliable, affordable, renewable energy. To register for the upcoming webinar or to learn more, please visit our Solar Group Buy page at https://legacysolarcoop.org/solar-group-buys/ or contact Peter Fiala, below.
Peter Fiala
Legacy Solar Co-op
+1 608-443-7820
