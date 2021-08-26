2021-08-26 09:17:09.93 Missouri Lottery Keno Player Wins $135,275

Submit Release
An 8-spot Club Keno ticket with Double Bulls-Eye worth $135,275 was sold at Midtowne Market, 317 Hawthorne Ave., in St. Charles. Trudy Rawlings of O’Fallon claimed the prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis Regional office on Aug. 16.

Rawlings' ticket matched eight of the numbers drawn in a drawing earlier that day and added to her winnings by also matching at least one of the Bulls-Eye numbers drawn. Her prize amount was also increased by a Progressive Jackpot prize, an automatic feature for Club Keno players who match all numbers on a 6-, 7- or 8-spot ticket.

Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play. The game is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and it can also be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations. 

In FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

