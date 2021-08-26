Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,105 in the last 365 days.

2021-08-26 09:29:07.007 Father and Son Split $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-08-26 09:29:07.007

Story Photo

A father and son in Phelps County spelled their way to a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at BP, 801 N. Jefferson St., in St. James.

The pair enjoy playing their tickets while watching wrestling together. After the father stopped scratching this particularly lucky ticket, he said, “I think I’ve got 11 words!”

His wife thought he’d only uncovered 10 words, but in a game where every word uncovered translates into more prize money, every word counts. So his son decided to check the ticket using the Missouri Lottery mobile app. 

“It said ‘$50,000 winner!’ he recalled. “Dad didn’t even want to touch the ticket after that.”

They plan to use some of their winnings to take the family to Disney.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $11.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including seven more top prizes of $50,000.

In FY20, players in Phelps County won more than $7.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $737,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2021-08-26 09:29:07.007 Father and Son Split $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.