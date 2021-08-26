Road Closure on MacAfee Road in Litchfield Township, Bradford County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a portion of Route 1029 (MacAfee Road) will be closed next week in Litchfield Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Tuesday, August 31 a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing a pipe on MacAfee Road between Route 1050 (North Rome Road) and Vawter Hill Road.

A detour using North Rome Road, Route 1067 (Hill Road) and Route 1056 (Cotton Hollow Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the area. Work is expected to be completed on Thursday, September 2, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

