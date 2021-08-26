Southbound Broad Street (Route 611) Restricted Next Week near Spring Garden Street for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Broad Street (Route 611) will be reduced to a single lane between Spring Garden Street and Vine Street in Philadelphia, on Monday, August 30, through Thursday, September 2, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge reconstruction under a project to replace the five-span bridge that carries four lanes of traffic over loading docks and former railroad lines, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The scope of work on this project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure and three steel piers. PennDOT’s contractor will rehabilitate the remaining two stone piers and abutments to support the new bridge superstructure.

Loftus Construction, Inc., is the general contractor on the $13.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

