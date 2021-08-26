Submit Release
I-376 Parkway East Bridge Inspections Saturday and Sunday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, August 28-29 weather permitting.

I-376 lane restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to noon each day in the following locations:

  • Saturday – Westbound (inbound) over Frazier Street between the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) and Oakland (Exit 73B) interchanges

  • Sunday – Eastbound (outbound) over Frazier Street between the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) and Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) interchanges

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

