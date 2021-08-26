Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 30
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 30, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Customer Concerns
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 68
|SR 68 SH
|Sligo Borough
|Skin Patching
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Mill & Fill
|SR 1006
|Engel Run Road
|Farmington Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 36
|Colonel Drake Hwy.
|Washington Twp.
|Crack Seal
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Clarion Borough
|Inlet Cleaning
|SR I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|62-69 WB
|Shoulder Work
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Madison/Porter Twp.
|Side Dozing/ Tail Ditching
|SR 28
|SR 28 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|Side Dozing/ Tail Ditching
|SR 66
|SR 66 SH
|Porter/ Redbank Twp.
|Side Dozing/ Tail Ditching
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Stream Bed Paving
|SR 2003
|Olean Trail
|Porter Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2004
|Brinkerton Road
|Porter Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2012
|Reidsburg Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2011
|Tintown Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.