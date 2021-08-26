Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 30

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 30, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Customer Concerns
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR 68 SR 68 SH Sligo Borough Skin Patching
SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Mill & Fill
SR 1006 Engel Run Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage
SR 36 Colonel Drake Hwy. Washington Twp. Crack Seal
SR 1005 Miola Road Clarion Borough Inlet Cleaning
SR I80 Keystone Shortway Road 62-69 WB Shoulder Work
SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison/Porter Twp. Side Dozing/ Tail Ditching
SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing/ Tail Ditching
SR 66 SR 66 SH Porter/ Redbank Twp. Side Dozing/ Tail Ditching
SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving
SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
SR 2012 Reidsburg Road Monroe Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
SR 2011 Tintown Road Monroe Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

